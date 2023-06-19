Paltalk Inc. (PALT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.60% last month.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) stock priced at $2.43, up 5.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. PALT’s price has ranged from $1.28 to $4.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -15.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -308.80%. With a float of $4.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.20, operating margin of -33.28, and the pretax margin is -32.61.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Paltalk Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 10,561. In this transaction CEO, President, COO & Chairman of this company bought 5,900 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 625,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s CEO, President, COO & Chairman bought 9,100 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $16,289. This insider now owns 620,012 shares in total.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.05 while generating a return on equity of -14.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -308.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Paltalk Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paltalk Inc. (PALT)

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Paltalk Inc.’s (PALT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.80 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. The third support level lies at $1.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.69 million, the company has a total of 9,222K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,990 K while annual income is -3,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,560 K while its latest quarter income was -740 K.