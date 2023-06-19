Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.37 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) stock priced at $38.31, up 6.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.16 and dropped to $38.31 before settling in for the closing price of $38.34. PAM’s price has ranged from $18.71 to $41.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.10%. With a float of $40.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.28 million.

The firm has a total of 6286 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.92, operating margin of +29.91, and the pretax margin is +28.16.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. The insider ownership of Pampa Energia S.A. is 38.00%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.78 while generating a return on equity of 22.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.60% during the next five years compared to 248.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pampa Energia S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pampa Energia S.A., PAM], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Pampa Energia S.A.’s (PAM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.98. The third major resistance level sits at $44.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.24.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.37 billion, the company has a total of 55,346K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,829 M while annual income is 456,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 436,360 K while its latest quarter income was 139,970 K.