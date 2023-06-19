Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 16, 2023, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) trading session started at the price of $1.92, that was -0.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. A 52-week range for PRDS has been $0.75 – $5.07.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.20%. With a float of $52.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pardes Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pardes Biosciences Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,160,928. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 773,952 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,773,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 773,952 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,928. This insider now owns 13,583,762 shares in total.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

The latest stats from [Pardes Biosciences Inc., PRDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6815. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7667.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Key Stats

There are 61,717K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 117.29 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -96,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,810 K.