Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

PCYO (Pure Cycle Corporation) climbed 9.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

June 16, 2023, Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) trading session started at the price of $10.35, that was 9.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.37 and dropped to $10.245 before settling in for the closing price of $10.35. A 52-week range for PCYO has been $7.77 – $11.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 79.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.30%. With a float of $23.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.51, operating margin of +43.89, and the pretax margin is +55.23.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pure Cycle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Pure Cycle Corporation is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 44,010. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 4,450 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 52,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 33,500 for $10.24, making the entire transaction worth $343,171. This insider now owns 2,688,778 shares in total.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +41.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28

Technical Analysis of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Looking closely at Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 83699.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.43. However, in the short run, Pure Cycle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.74. Second resistance stands at $12.12. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.49.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) Key Stats

There are 24,055K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 249.01 million. As of now, sales total 23,000 K while income totals 9,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,990 K while its last quarter net income were 190 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

116.75% percent quarterly performance for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) opened at $4.81, lower -7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is 21.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock priced at $7.27, up 3.89% from...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.01%

Shaun Noe -
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.25, up 2.24% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.