PCYO (Pure Cycle Corporation) climbed 9.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 16, 2023, Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) trading session started at the price of $10.35, that was 9.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.37 and dropped to $10.245 before settling in for the closing price of $10.35. A 52-week range for PCYO has been $7.77 – $11.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 79.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.30%. With a float of $23.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.51, operating margin of +43.89, and the pretax margin is +55.23.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pure Cycle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Pure Cycle Corporation is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 44,010. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 4,450 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 52,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 33,500 for $10.24, making the entire transaction worth $343,171. This insider now owns 2,688,778 shares in total.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +41.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28

Technical Analysis of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Looking closely at Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 83699.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.43. However, in the short run, Pure Cycle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.74. Second resistance stands at $12.12. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.49.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) Key Stats

There are 24,055K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 249.01 million. As of now, sales total 23,000 K while income totals 9,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,990 K while its last quarter net income were 190 K.