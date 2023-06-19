PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.39%

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.91, plunging -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.11 and dropped to $43.66 before settling in for the closing price of $44.42. Within the past 52 weeks, PDFS’s price has moved between $19.34 and $45.46.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.10%. With a float of $29.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.74 million.

In an organization with 458 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.90, operating margin of -1.48, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PDF Solutions Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 96,894. In this transaction CTO of this company sold 2,520 shares at a rate of $38.45, taking the stock ownership to the 87,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, FINANCE AND CFO sold 15,547 for $37.64, making the entire transaction worth $585,189. This insider now owns 75,000 shares in total.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -29.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Trading Performance Indicators

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, PDF Solutions Inc.’s (PDFS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.78. However, in the short run, PDF Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.73. Second resistance stands at $45.64. The third major resistance level sits at $46.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.74. The third support level lies at $41.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.68 billion based on 37,852K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 148,550 K and income totals -3,430 K. The company made 40,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 360 K in sales during its previous quarter.