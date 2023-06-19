Search
PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.29% last month.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.03, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $2.9399 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Within the past 52 weeks, PMCB’s price has moved between $1.99 and $3.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.90%. With a float of $14.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -8.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) Trading Performance Indicators

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 88.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) saw its 5-day average volume 51620.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 63403.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s (PMCB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.11 in the near term. At $3.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. The third support level lies at $2.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.90 million based on 16,794K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -4,240 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -760 K in sales during its previous quarter.

