Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 183,540 K

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) stock priced at $23.46, up 0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.66 and dropped to $23.16 before settling in for the closing price of $23.19. PLYM’s price has ranged from $15.59 to $23.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 49.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.50%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.60 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.23, operating margin of +9.50, and the pretax margin is -9.31.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.22 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s (PLYM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.23. However, in the short run, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.56. Second resistance stands at $23.86. The third major resistance level sits at $24.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 997.85 million, the company has a total of 43,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 183,540 K while annual income is -16,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,400 K while its latest quarter income was -3,300 K.