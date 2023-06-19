POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) stock priced at $76.71, down -0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.99 and dropped to $75.78 before settling in for the closing price of $76.45. PKX’s price has ranged from $36.53 to $80.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -53.80%. With a float of $303.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.40 million.

The firm has a total of 36619 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of POSCO Holdings Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 2.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are POSCO Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.44

Technical Analysis of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [POSCO Holdings Inc., PKX], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, POSCO Holdings Inc.’s (PKX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.46. The third major resistance level sits at $77.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.30.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.62 billion, the company has a total of 302,502K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 76,503 M while annual income is 2,842 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,505 M while its latest quarter income was 581,140 K.