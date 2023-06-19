Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 16, 2023, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) trading session started at the price of $5.36, that was 5.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $5.17 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. A 52-week range for PRLD has been $4.26 – $8.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.50%. With a float of $44.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.74 million.

In an organization with 122 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 4,779. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 900 shares at a rate of $5.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,067,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. bought 2,400 for $5.39, making the entire transaction worth $12,936. This insider now owns 2,400 shares in total.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.68) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 84720.0. That was inferior than the volume of 85848.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (PRLD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. However, in the short run, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.69. Second resistance stands at $5.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.91.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Key Stats

There are 47,955K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 277.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -115,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,720 K.