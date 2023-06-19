Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) posted a 1.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 16, 2023, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) opened at $1.20, higher 6.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for PFIE have ranged from $0.85 to $1.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 472.60% at the time writing. With a float of $36.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.77, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Profire Energy Inc. is 23.31%, while institutional ownership is 56.50%.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.59 while generating a return on equity of 8.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 472.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to -1.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)

Looking closely at Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), its last 5-days average volume was 68720.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 70973.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Profire Energy Inc.’s (PFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2425, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1217. However, in the short run, Profire Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3200. Second resistance stands at $1.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1200.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Key Stats

There are currently 47,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,940 K according to its annual income of 3,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,550 K and its income totaled 2,590 K.