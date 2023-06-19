PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) last year’s performance of 9.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) stock priced at $30.45, down -3.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.45 and dropped to $28.97 before settling in for the closing price of $30.00. PRO’s price has ranged from $18.08 to $31.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.80%. With a float of $40.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1528 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.14, operating margin of -27.72, and the pretax margin is -29.45.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PROS Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 75,405. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,064 shares at a rate of $24.61, taking the stock ownership to the 119,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,383 for $24.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,646. This insider now owns 111,840 shares in total.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -29.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PROS Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

Looking closely at PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, PROS Holdings Inc.’s (PRO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.68. However, in the short run, PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.02. Second resistance stands at $30.98. The third major resistance level sits at $31.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.06.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 46,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 276,140 K while annual income is -82,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,180 K while its latest quarter income was -19,000 K.