Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $6.55, down -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.94 and dropped to $6.25 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. Over the past 52 weeks, PLSE has traded in a range of $1.18-$9.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.30%. With a float of $16.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1797.29, operating margin of -8293.86, and the pretax margin is -8357.86.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Pulse Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 65,249,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,022,937 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 30,414,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 22,010 for $2.26, making the entire transaction worth $49,825. This insider now owns 12,945 shares in total.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8357.86 while generating a return on equity of -349.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s (PLSE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 816.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)

The latest stats from [Pulse Biosciences Inc., PLSE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was superior to 91538.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s (PLSE) raw stochastic average was set at 53.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.18. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.34.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 244.97 million has total of 37,642K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 700 K in contrast with the sum of -58,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,800 K.