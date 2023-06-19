Search
Steve Mayer
Quhuo Limited (QH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.28 million

On June 16, 2023, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) opened at $2.11, higher 17.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for QH have ranged from $1.07 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.50% at the time writing. With a float of $4.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.17 million.

The firm has a total of 495 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.61, operating margin of +0.70, and the pretax margin is +0.12.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quhuo Limited (QH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.93

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quhuo Limited, QH], we can find that recorded value of 88760.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 30.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.76.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

There are currently 5,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 553,900 K according to its annual income of -1,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 171,570 K and its income totaled 3,870 K.

