Recent developments with ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

June 16, 2023, ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) trading session started at the price of $99.32, that was 1.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.29 and dropped to $98.41 before settling in for the closing price of $98.56. A 52-week range for ESE has been $61.43 – $101.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.40%. With a float of $25.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2894 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.70, operating margin of +12.94, and the pretax margin is +12.41.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESCO Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.71) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

The latest stats from [ESCO Technologies Inc., ESE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was superior to 93010.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (ESE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.50. The third major resistance level sits at $102.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.74. The third support level lies at $97.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) Key Stats

There are 25,758K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.54 billion. As of now, sales total 857,500 K while income totals 82,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 229,140 K while its last quarter net income were 17,880 K.