Recent developments with Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

On June 16, 2023, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) opened at $9.45, lower -3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. Price fluctuations for HDSN have ranged from $6.62 to $12.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 18.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 218.60% at the time writing. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 232 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.23, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 191,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $9.56, taking the stock ownership to the 142,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $8.27, making the entire transaction worth $8,270. This insider now owns 126,578 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +31.92 while generating a return on equity of 84.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 237.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 57.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

The latest stats from [Hudson Technologies Inc., HDSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was inferior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.61. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.81. The third support level lies at $8.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are currently 45,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 428.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 325,230 K according to its annual income of 103,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,200 K and its income totaled 15,530 K.