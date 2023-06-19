Recent developments with Lennox International Inc. (LII) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $310.54, up 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $312.62 and dropped to $308.45 before settling in for the closing price of $308.74. Over the past 52 weeks, LII has traded in a range of $182.85-$311.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.20%. With a float of $31.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.07, operating margin of +13.78, and the pretax margin is +13.05.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Lennox International Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 868,119. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $289.37, taking the stock ownership to the 7,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 2,419 for $288.09, making the entire transaction worth $696,897. This insider now owns 44,256 shares in total.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.42) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.98% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lennox International Inc.’s (LII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 169.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.37, a number that is poised to hit 5.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.87.

During the past 100 days, Lennox International Inc.’s (LII) raw stochastic average was set at 98.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $312.96 in the near term. At $314.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $317.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $308.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $306.53. The third support level lies at $304.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.96 billion has total of 35,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,718 M in contrast with the sum of 497,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,049 M and last quarter income was 98,000 K.