Recent developments with P10 Inc. (PX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.03 cents.

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.59, plunging -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.61 and dropped to $11.43 before settling in for the closing price of $11.67. Within the past 52 weeks, PX’s price has moved between $8.75 and $13.78.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 115.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 194.00%. With a float of $42.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 234 employees.

P10 Inc. (PX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of P10 Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 231,400. In this transaction of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 57,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,182 for $9.02, making the entire transaction worth $200,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

P10 Inc. (PX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.72 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 88.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) Trading Performance Indicators

P10 Inc. (PX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P10 Inc. (PX)

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, P10 Inc.’s (PX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.59 in the near term. At $11.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. The third support level lies at $11.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.35 billion based on 115,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 198,360 K and income totals 29,210 K. The company made 57,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 610 K in sales during its previous quarter.