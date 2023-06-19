Recent developments with Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.04 cents.

On June 16, 2023, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) opened at $0.4366, lower -13.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.3723 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for VCNX have ranged from $0.34 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 25.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.80% at the time writing. With a float of $36.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.88 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of -7238.55, and the pretax margin is -7205.45.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -7205.45 while generating a return on equity of -314.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45

Technical Analysis of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Vaccinex Inc.’s (VCNX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4027, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5293. However, in the short run, Vaccinex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4292. Second resistance stands at $0.4785. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5069. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3515, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3231. The third support level lies at $0.2738 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) Key Stats

There are currently 65,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 280 K according to its annual income of -19,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 550 K and its income totaled -4,960 K.