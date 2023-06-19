Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is 19.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 16, 2023, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) opened at $12.35, lower -1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.50 and dropped to $12.10 before settling in for the closing price of $12.35. Price fluctuations for RPTX have ranged from $8.53 to $18.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.04 million.

In an organization with 180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.83, operating margin of -13.93, and the pretax margin is -9.46.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Repare Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 77,040. In this transaction EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 6,404 shares at a rate of $12.03, taking the stock ownership to the 62,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,200 for $12.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,448. This insider now owns 69,391 shares in total.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.03 while generating a return on equity of -10.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (RPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.32. However, in the short run, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.39. Second resistance stands at $12.64. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. The third support level lies at $11.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Key Stats

There are currently 42,088K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 519.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 131,830 K according to its annual income of -29,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,680 K and its income totaled -34,940 K.