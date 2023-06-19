Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) posted a 2.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) stock priced at $0.90, up 6.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.899 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. SALM’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $2.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -107.80%. With a float of $12.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.91, operating margin of +5.96, and the pretax margin is -1.36.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Salem Media Group Inc. is 41.41%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.21 while generating a return on equity of -1.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -31.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Salem Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Looking closely at Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), its last 5-days average volume was 57500.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 27743.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Salem Media Group Inc.’s (SALM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9971, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3273. However, in the short run, Salem Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9870. Second resistance stands at $1.0140. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0580. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9160, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8720. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8450.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.60 million, the company has a total of 27,215K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 266,970 K while annual income is -3,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,490 K while its latest quarter income was -5,150 K.