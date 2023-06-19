Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is expecting 6.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 16, 2023, Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) trading session started at the price of $75.82, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.82 and dropped to $74.19 before settling in for the closing price of $75.33. A 52-week range for SXT has been $63.17 – $89.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.80%. With a float of $41.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4094 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.04, operating margin of +13.69, and the pretax margin is +12.68.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sensient Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sensient Technologies Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.80 while generating a return on equity of 14.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 6.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)

Looking closely at Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s (SXT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.73. However, in the short run, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.54. Second resistance stands at $76.50. The third major resistance level sits at $77.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.28.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) Key Stats

There are 42,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.18 billion. As of now, sales total 1,437 M while income totals 140,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 369,010 K while its last quarter net income were 33,650 K.