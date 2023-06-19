Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) volume exceeds 0.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $71.35, down -2.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.35 and dropped to $69.64 before settling in for the closing price of $71.51. Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has traded in a range of $51.53-$88.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.60%. With a float of $31.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.25, operating margin of +22.66, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +18.24 while generating a return on equity of 24.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Looking closely at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.97. However, in the short run, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.01. Second resistance stands at $72.04. The third major resistance level sits at $72.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.59.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 33,054K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 945,920 K in contrast with the sum of 172,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,070 K and last quarter income was 10,150 K.