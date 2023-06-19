Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.63% last month.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $132.69, down -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.69 and dropped to $128.5963 before settling in for the closing price of $131.90. Over the past 52 weeks, SSD has traded in a range of $75.25-$133.45.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.80%. With a float of $42.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5158 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.48, operating margin of +22.45, and the pretax margin is +21.17.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lumber & Wood Production Industry. The insider ownership of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 258,620. In this transaction EVP, NA Sales of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $129.31, taking the stock ownership to the 34,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Senior VP of Finance sold 6,783 for $130.45, making the entire transaction worth $884,826. This insider now owns 5,539 shares in total.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.4) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +15.78 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s (SSD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s (SSD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.33 in the near term. At $134.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.37. The third support level lies at $124.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.63 billion has total of 42,670K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,116 M in contrast with the sum of 334,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 534,430 K and last quarter income was 87,950 K.