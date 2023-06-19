Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.87%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) stock priced at $47.56, down -0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.56 and dropped to $45.765 before settling in for the closing price of $47.00. SLP’s price has ranged from $32.58 to $67.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 17.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.60%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.11 million.

In an organization with 157 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.92, operating margin of +27.66, and the pretax margin is +28.04.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Simulations Plus Inc. is 19.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 921,074. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $46.05, taking the stock ownership to the 3,856,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $41.52, making the entire transaction worth $830,441. This insider now owns 3,875,739 shares in total.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.16 while generating a return on equity of 7.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Simulations Plus Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Simulations Plus Inc.’s (SLP) raw stochastic average was set at 78.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.17. However, in the short run, Simulations Plus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.58. Second resistance stands at $48.47. The third major resistance level sits at $49.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.88. The third support level lies at $43.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 939.87 million, the company has a total of 19,997K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,910 K while annual income is 12,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,750 K while its latest quarter income was 4,170 K.