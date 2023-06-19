SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 837,400 K

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) stock priced at $159.14, down -0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.17 and dropped to $157.42 before settling in for the closing price of $158.89. SITE’s price has ranged from $97.36 to $165.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 16.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.00%. With a float of $44.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

In an organization with 7000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.82, operating margin of +8.06, and the pretax margin is +7.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 600,000. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO sold 9,496 for $128.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,215,488. This insider now owns 546,511 shares in total.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 20.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.84% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s (SITE) raw stochastic average was set at 83.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.36. However, in the short run, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.17. Second resistance stands at $161.54. The third major resistance level sits at $162.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $154.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.15 billion, the company has a total of 44,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,015 M while annual income is 245,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 837,400 K while its latest quarter income was -4,500 K.