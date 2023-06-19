SLF (Sun Life Financial Inc.) climbed 0.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Search
June 16, 2023, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) trading session started at the price of $51.00, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.17 and dropped to $50.79 before settling in for the closing price of $50.86. A 52-week range for SLF has been $37.96 – $51.63.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.60%. With a float of $585.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $587.00 million.

The firm has a total of 29170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sun Life Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sun Life Financial Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.96% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sun Life Financial Inc., SLF], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF) raw stochastic average was set at 91.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.34. The third major resistance level sits at $51.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Key Stats

There are 586,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.84 billion. As of now, sales total 17,939 M while income totals 2,497 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,310 M while its last quarter net income were 634,970 K.

