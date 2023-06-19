SOBR (SOBR Safe Inc.) dropped -0.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.73, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7399 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Within the past 52 weeks, SOBR’s price has moved between $0.65 and $4.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1045.97, operating margin of -29481.46, and the pretax margin is -34978.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -34977.95 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 380.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Looking closely at SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8143. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7266. Second resistance stands at $1.7732. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6134. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5668.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.10 million based on 18,232K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -12,350 K. The company made 50 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.