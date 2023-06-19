SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) volume exceeds 0.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) opened at $0.49,. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5446 and dropped to $0.4501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Price fluctuations for SBIG have ranged from $0.16 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.00% at the time writing. With a float of $22.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.80 million.

The firm has a total of 126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.67, operating margin of -61.21, and the pretax margin is -49.09.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SpringBig Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 658,544 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 728,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 493,908 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 493,908 shares in total.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -49.10 while generating a return on equity of -14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SpringBig Holdings Inc., SBIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7972. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5994. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6542. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4652, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4104. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3707.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 26,941K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,630 K according to its annual income of -13,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,160 K and its income totaled -2,260 K.