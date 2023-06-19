S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 20 Days SMA touches 3.09%: The odds favor the bear

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $29.91, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.91 and dropped to $29.04 before settling in for the closing price of $29.60. Over the past 52 weeks, STBA has traded in a range of $24.93-$38.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.10%. With a float of $38.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1182 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of S&T Bancorp Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 24,363. In this transaction Director of this company bought 900 shares at a rate of $27.07, taking the stock ownership to the 7,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $27.59, making the entire transaction worth $55,184. This insider now owns 37,175 shares in total.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +34.46 while generating a return on equity of 11.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at S&T Bancorp Inc.’s (STBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s (STBA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.85 in the near term. At $30.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.11.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.15 billion has total of 38,967K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 399,010 K in contrast with the sum of 135,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,090 K and last quarter income was 39,800 K.