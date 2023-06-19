Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) plunged -0.70 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE: SMP) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $37.44, down -0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.44 and dropped to $36.64 before settling in for the closing price of $37.21. Over the past 52 weeks, SMP has traded in a range of $31.61-$48.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.90%. With a float of $20.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.21, operating margin of +10.05, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Standard Motor Products Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 92,837. In this transaction CIO & VP IT of this company sold 2,550 shares at a rate of $36.41, taking the stock ownership to the 43,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer & EVP sold 3,530 for $38.40, making the entire transaction worth $135,552. This insider now owns 48,219 shares in total.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.32 while generating a return on equity of 12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE: SMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Standard Motor Products Inc.’s (SMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

The latest stats from [Standard Motor Products Inc., SMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s (SMP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.81. The third major resistance level sits at $38.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.78.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE: SMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 806.25 million has total of 21,671K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,372 M in contrast with the sum of 55,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 328,030 K and last quarter income was 11,920 K.