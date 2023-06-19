Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 176,900 K

June 16, 2023, Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) trading session started at the price of $21.09, that was 1.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.365 and dropped to $20.55 before settling in for the closing price of $20.88. A 52-week range for SMMF has been $17.06 – $30.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 13.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $10.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 432 employees.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Summit Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Summit Financial Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 37.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 18,168. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $18.17, taking the stock ownership to the 14,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chairman of the Board bought 242 for $18.55, making the entire transaction worth $4,490. This insider now owns 83,334 shares in total.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +30.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) saw its 5-day average volume 44760.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 25573.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Summit Financial Group Inc.’s (SMMF) raw stochastic average was set at 42.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.56 in the near term. At $21.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.93.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Key Stats

There are 14,669K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 306.21 million. As of now, sales total 176,900 K while income totals 53,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,860 K while its last quarter net income were 14,100 K.