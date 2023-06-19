Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) is expecting -35.81% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) stock priced at $0.5577, down -3.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5577 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. SBFM’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.00%. With a float of $18.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.46, operating margin of -199.60, and the pretax margin is -610.07.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 22,905. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 174,465 shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -615.44 while generating a return on equity of -244.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8010. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5558 in the near term. At $0.5756, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5935. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5002. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4804.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.30 million, the company has a total of 24,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,350 K while annual income is -26,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,890 K while its latest quarter income was -1,700 K.