Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 99,950 K

On June 16, 2023, Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) opened at $25.82, lower -1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.82 and dropped to $24.555 before settling in for the closing price of $25.43. Price fluctuations for SRDX have ranged from $16.00 to $39.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -747.10% at the time writing. With a float of $13.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 447 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.50, operating margin of -22.10, and the pretax margin is -22.50.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surmodics Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 152,321. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,366 shares at a rate of $34.89, taking the stock ownership to the 24,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,773 for $33.00, making the entire transaction worth $91,507. This insider now owns 34,178 shares in total.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -27.29 while generating a return on equity of -21.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -747.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -54.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surmodics Inc. (SRDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)

The latest stats from [Surmodics Inc., SRDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Surmodics Inc.’s (SRDX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.42. The third major resistance level sits at $27.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.22.

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Key Stats

There are currently 14,133K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 359.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 99,950 K according to its annual income of -27,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,200 K and its income totaled -7,730 K.