Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is 39.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 16, 2023, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was 13.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. A 52-week range for TANH has been $1.62 – $11.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.20%. With a float of $1.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 million.

In an organization with 99 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.85, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +10.71.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tantech Holdings Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 3.76%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 2.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 60780.0. That was inferior than the volume of 96790.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 26.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. However, in the short run, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. The third support level lies at $2.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

There are 1,230K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.51 million. As of now, sales total 53,490 K while income totals 3,020 K.