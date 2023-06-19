TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 16, 2023, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) opened at $0.61, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6387 and dropped to $0.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for TCBP have ranged from $0.60 to $22.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 97.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77 employees.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0370, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7510. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6324 in the near term. At $0.6549, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6710. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5938, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5777. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5552.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

There are currently 950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,760 K according to its annual income of -1,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 495 K and its income totaled -3,900 K.