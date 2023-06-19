TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS) volume exceeds 0.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ: TPCS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $7.30, up 3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $7.2801 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. Over the past 52 weeks, TPCS has traded in a range of $5.44-$10.76.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -204.60%. With a float of $7.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.61 million.

The firm has a total of 159 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.15, operating margin of -5.57, and the pretax margin is -2.43.

TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of TechPrecision Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.57 while generating a return on equity of -2.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -204.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ: TPCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TechPrecision Corporation’s (TPCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TechPrecision Corporation, TPCS], we can find that recorded value of 83740.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 17701.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, TechPrecision Corporation’s (TPCS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.88. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.37.

TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ: TPCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.47 million has total of 8,613K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,280 K in contrast with the sum of -350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,330 K and last quarter income was 130 K.