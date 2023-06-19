Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 59.18% last month.

On June 16, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) opened at $0.3678, higher 6.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.398 and dropped to $0.3631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for TMPO have ranged from $0.23 to $15.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -211.00% at the time writing. With a float of $23.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of -392.08, and the pretax margin is -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

The latest stats from [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 190.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4208, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8808. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4043. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4186. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3694, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3488. The third support level lies at $0.3345 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

There are currently 27,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,050 K according to its annual income of -144,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,770 K and its income totaled -7,390 K.