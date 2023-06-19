The Brink’s Company (BCO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.43 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) stock priced at $73.39, down -0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.39 and dropped to $72.075 before settling in for the closing price of $72.72. BCO’s price has ranged from $48.38 to $73.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.40%. With a float of $45.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.70 million.

The firm has a total of 69500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.67, operating margin of +9.52, and the pretax margin is +4.99.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of The Brink’s Company is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 100.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 1,050,000. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 35,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 22,500 for $64.94, making the entire transaction worth $1,461,175. This insider now owns 30,957 shares in total.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.83 while generating a return on equity of 60.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Brink’s Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Brink’s Company (BCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Brink’s Company, BCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, The Brink’s Company’s (BCO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.01. The third major resistance level sits at $74.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.68.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.38 billion, the company has a total of 46,425K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,536 M while annual income is 170,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,185 M while its latest quarter income was 15,000 K.