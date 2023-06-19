The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) posted a 6.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 16, 2023, The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) trading session started at the price of $27.56, that was 4.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.46 and dropped to $26.95 before settling in for the closing price of $27.25. A 52-week range for GRC has been $22.67 – $31.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.50%. With a float of $22.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.66, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is +2.66.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Gorman-Rupp Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Gorman-Rupp Company is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 59,663. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,250 shares at a rate of $26.52, taking the stock ownership to the 26,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,500 for $25.95, making the entire transaction worth $64,875. This insider now owns 25,936 shares in total.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 3.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -16.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

Looking closely at The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC), its last 5-days average volume was 90400.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 62027.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, The Gorman-Rupp Company’s (GRC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.03. However, in the short run, The Gorman-Rupp Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.96. Second resistance stands at $29.46. The third major resistance level sits at $30.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.94.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) Key Stats

There are 26,178K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 713.53 million. As of now, sales total 521,030 K while income totals 11,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 160,470 K while its last quarter net income were 6,520 K.