Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) average volume reaches $147.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) stock priced at $21.34, up 1.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.54 and dropped to $21.25 before settling in for the closing price of $21.11. HCKT’s price has ranged from $17.10 to $23.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.00%. With a float of $26.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1175 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.18, operating margin of +18.59, and the pretax margin is +18.76.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of The Hackett Group Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.89 while generating a return on equity of 40.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Hackett Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT)

Looking closely at The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, The Hackett Group Inc.’s (HCKT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.09. However, in the short run, The Hackett Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.58. Second resistance stands at $21.71. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.00.

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 574.05 million, the company has a total of 27,189K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 293,740 K while annual income is 40,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,230 K while its latest quarter income was 8,160 K.

