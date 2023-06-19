The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) average volume reaches $211.97K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.59, plunging -3.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.59 and dropped to $23.54 before settling in for the closing price of $24.42. Within the past 52 weeks, SHYF’s price has moved between $17.66 and $34.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.90%. With a float of $32.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.57, operating margin of +4.79, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Shyft Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 105,720. In this transaction President, Specialty Vehicles of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $26.43, taking the stock ownership to the 63,792 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President, Specialty Vehicles sold 4,000 for $26.58, making the entire transaction worth $106,320. This insider now owns 67,792 shares in total.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.56 while generating a return on equity of 13.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Trading Performance Indicators

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

Looking closely at The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, The Shyft Group Inc.’s (SHYF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.79. However, in the short run, The Shyft Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.27. Second resistance stands at $24.96. The third major resistance level sits at $25.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.17.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 851.60 million based on 34,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,027 M and income totals 36,560 K. The company made 243,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.