Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 394,700 K

On June 16, 2023, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) opened at $5.45, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.4721 and dropped to $5.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Price fluctuations for TTSH have ranged from $2.70 to $5.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $28.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1233 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.70, operating margin of +5.84, and the pretax margin is +5.33.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)

The latest stats from [Tile Shop Holdings Inc., TTSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 94200.0 was inferior to 99850.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s (TTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 68.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Key Stats

There are currently 44,606K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 239.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 394,700 K according to its annual income of 15,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,020 K and its income totaled 2,510 K.