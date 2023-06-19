TIM S.A. (TIMB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $15.50, down -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.58 and dropped to $15.29 before settling in for the closing price of $15.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has traded in a range of $10.13-$15.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 5.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.50%. With a float of $484.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9435 workers is very important to gauge.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of TIM S.A. is 68.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.20% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TIM S.A.’s (TIMB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

The latest stats from [TIM S.A., TIMB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, TIM S.A.’s (TIMB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.74. The third major resistance level sits at $15.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.61 billion has total of 484,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,171 M in contrast with the sum of 323,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,086 M and last quarter income was 79,390 K.