Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) last year’s performance of -83.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 16, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $1.95, lower -3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.98 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $1.62 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.10% at the time writing. With a float of $10.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4360, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7095. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9567. Second resistance stands at $2.0633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5767.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 10,340K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -110,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -33,010 K.