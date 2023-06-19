Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.11% last month.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.68, soaring 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6849 and dropped to $0.6643 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.66 and $11.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 23.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7435, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1062. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6878. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7084. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6672, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6555. The third support level lies at $0.6466 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.70 million based on 3,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,660 K and income totals 18,950 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.