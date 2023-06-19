Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is expecting 29.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 16, 2023, Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) trading session started at the price of $11.00, that was 5.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.335 and dropped to $10.97 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. A 52-week range for TSQ has been $7.05 – $11.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.00%. With a float of $11.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2442 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.72, operating margin of +19.62, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Townsquare Media Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Townsquare Media Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 65.10%.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +2.66 while generating a return on equity of 22.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Looking closely at Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ), its last 5-days average volume was 77080.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 33750.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Townsquare Media Inc.’s (TSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 95.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.11. However, in the short run, Townsquare Media Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.33. Second resistance stands at $11.52. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.60.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Key Stats

There are 17,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 185.54 million. As of now, sales total 463,080 K while income totals 12,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 103,110 K while its last quarter net income were -2,420 K.