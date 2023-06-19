TriMas Corporation (TRS) 20 Days SMA touches 1.33%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) stock priced at $27.23, down -1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.5021 and dropped to $26.80 before settling in for the closing price of $27.34. TRS’s price has ranged from $21.41 to $31.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $41.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.98, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +9.92.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of TriMas Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 108.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 506. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20 shares at a rate of $25.61, taking the stock ownership to the 27,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,150 for $25.41, making the entire transaction worth $29,222. This insider now owns 28,518 shares in total.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.49 while generating a return on equity of 10.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.34% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TriMas Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TriMas Corporation (TRS)

Looking closely at TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, TriMas Corporation’s (TRS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.40. However, in the short run, TriMas Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.39. Second resistance stands at $27.80. The third major resistance level sits at $28.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.98.

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 41,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 883,830 K while annual income is 66,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 215,460 K while its latest quarter income was 4,910 K.