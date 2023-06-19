U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,189 M

On June 16, 2023, U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) opened at $55.03, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.185 and dropped to $54.04 before settling in for the closing price of $54.93. Price fluctuations for UHAL have ranged from $44.75 to $70.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -91.80% at the time writing. With a float of $7.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16881 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.95, operating margin of +20.48, and the pretax margin is +20.74.

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U-Haul Holding Company is 38.60%, while institutional ownership is 37.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 74,390. In this transaction Committee Member of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $49.59, taking the stock ownership to the 24,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 24,900 for $56.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,404,711. This insider now owns 24,900 shares in total.

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 14.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -26.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)

The latest stats from [U-Haul Holding Company, UHAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was inferior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, U-Haul Holding Company’s (UHAL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.57. The third major resistance level sits at $55.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.53.

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) Key Stats

There are currently 196,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,865 M according to its annual income of 923,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,189 M and its income totaled 37,740 K.