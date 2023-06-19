Search
Shaun Noe
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) plunged -7.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) stock priced at $1.52, down -7.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5699 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. UNCY’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.60%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.26, operating margin of -1898.21, and the pretax margin is -1898.84.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.97 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1898.84 while generating a return on equity of -225.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0102. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5366 in the near term. At $1.6132, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3734. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2968.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.10 million, the company has a total of 15,234K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 950 K while annual income is -18,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 680 K while its latest quarter income was -14,580 K.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) kicked off at the price of $6.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) opened at $6.12, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.17 million

Sana Meer -
Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $4.31, up 0.23% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 3.26% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3078, soaring 2.40% from the previous...
Read more

