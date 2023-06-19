Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) plunged -7.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) stock priced at $1.52, down -7.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5699 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. UNCY’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.60%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.26, operating margin of -1898.21, and the pretax margin is -1898.84.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.97 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1898.84 while generating a return on equity of -225.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0102. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5366 in the near term. At $1.6132, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3734. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2968.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.10 million, the company has a total of 15,234K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 950 K while annual income is -18,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 680 K while its latest quarter income was -14,580 K.