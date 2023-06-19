United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) soared 0.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.23, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.46 and dropped to $22.71 before settling in for the closing price of $22.95. Within the past 52 weeks, UFCS’s price has moved between $20.85 and $37.26.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -81.10%. With a float of $20.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1901 employees.

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Fire Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 11,132. In this transaction VP & Chief Investment Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $22.27, taking the stock ownership to the 11,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s VP & Chief Risk Officer bought 1,000 for $22.19, making the entire transaction worth $22,190. This insider now owns 31,098 shares in total.

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +1.53 while generating a return on equity of 1.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) Trading Performance Indicators

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 73554.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, United Fire Group Inc.’s (UFCS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.45 in the near term. At $23.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.95.

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 579.29 million based on 25,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 980,290 K and income totals 15,030 K. The company made 267,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 690 K in sales during its previous quarter.